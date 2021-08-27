Karnataka

Kimmane slams Home Minister

Former Minister Kimmane Ratnakar has said recent comments by Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on the rape case reported in Mysuru harmed the dignity of Tirthahalli, the constituency the Minister represented.

Mr. Ratnakar, speaking to presspersons in Hosanagar on Friday, said the Home Minister initially passed an irresponsible statement on Congress. Later, he wanted to know why the girl was at the spot at that hour.

“Araga Jnanendra was roaming in Tirthahalli commenting on the Congress. Now he has continued to do the same even after becoming a Minister. I wish he understands the responsibility of his position and speaks keeping six crore people in mind”, he said.

Referring to Mr. Jnanendra’s statement on the girl visiting the place after dark, Mr. Kimmane Ratnakar said, “A jewellery shop was robbed in broad daylight. Do you expect the businessmen to close the shop even in the daytime? Do we need the police to suggest women stay at home?” he asked.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 27, 2021 6:59:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/kimmane-slams-home-minister/article36139031.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY