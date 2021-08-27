Kimmane slams Home Minister

Former Minister Kimmane Ratnakar has said recent comments by Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on the rape case reported in Mysuru harmed the dignity of Tirthahalli, the constituency the Minister represented.

Mr. Ratnakar, speaking to presspersons in Hosanagar on Friday, said the Home Minister initially passed an irresponsible statement on Congress. Later, he wanted to know why the girl was at the spot at that hour.

“Araga Jnanendra was roaming in Tirthahalli commenting on the Congress. Now he has continued to do the same even after becoming a Minister. I wish he understands the responsibility of his position and speaks keeping six crore people in mind”, he said.

Referring to Mr. Jnanendra’s statement on the girl visiting the place after dark, Mr. Kimmane Ratnakar said, “A jewellery shop was robbed in broad daylight. Do you expect the businessmen to close the shop even in the daytime? Do we need the police to suggest women stay at home?” he asked.