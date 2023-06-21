June 21, 2023 03:45 pm | Updated 03:46 pm IST - Shivamogga

Former Minister Kimmane Ratnakar has questioned the silence of BJP leaders, including Thirthahalli MLA and former Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, over the case of alleged sexual harassment against Prathik Gowda, who was with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishat (ABVP).

Taking part in a protest over alleged sexual harassment by the ABVP leader in Thirthahalli on June 21, Kimamne Ratnakar said, “If a Congress worker, or any person belonging to a minority community, is involved in such a crime, Araga Jnanendra would have called for a State-wide bandh by now. All leaders of the BJP, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, and Bajrang Dal would have staged a series of protests by now. But since the accused is an ABVP leader, who campaigned for Araga Jnanendra during the Assembly elections, they are all silent.”

The former Minister criticised the police for the delay in registering a case. “What was the need to delay registering a case when the video clips were available? The police have to change their style of functioning. I am not asking them to follow my instructions, or anybody else’s instructions. They should follow the rule of law,” he said.

Prathik Gowda has served as taluk president of ABVP. He allegedly blackmailed several girls for money after threatening to upload their photos and videos on social media platforms. A case was registered against him in Thirthahalli on June 18. As one of the victims in the case is a minor, the police have booked him under the POCSO Act, among other sections of the Indian Penal Code. He has been arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

ABVP leaders maintain that Prathik Gowda had been relieved of his responsibilities in the organisation in January 2023.

