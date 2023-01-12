ADVERTISEMENT

Kimmane Ratnakar makes allegations against Home Minister

January 12, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

Former Minister and Congress leader Kimmane Ratnakar has demanded the resignation of Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, accusing him of having close association with Manjunath alias ‘Santro Ravi’, accused of rape and atrocity.

At a press conference in Shivamogga on Thursday, Mr. Ratnakar said many police officials had been transferred by the Home Minister as per the list that ‘Santro Ravi’ had prepared. “The Home Minister is accused of favouring a ‘criminal’. He should resign”, he said. Further, he said he would take a protest march demanding Mr. Jnanendra’s resignation, if the Minister did not resign immediately.

He also demanded judicial probe into the PSI recruitment scam and the ‘Santro Ravi’ case. Mr. Araga Jnanendra should be treated as an accused in both the cases, he said.

Further, he alleged that Mr. Araga Jnanendra had handed over contract of many works in Tirthahalli and Hosanagar taluks to one of his relatives. The Minister was taking cut in the payment to the work, he further alleged.

