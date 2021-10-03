Kimmane demands action against local party leaders

Hassan

03 October 2021 20:19 IST

Former Minister Kimmane Ratnakar has demanded that the Congress take action against party leaders who organised a protest involving people from the Janata Dal (Secular), in favour of farmers, who lost the land for the Sharavathi project.

Speaking at a party meeting in Shivamogga, Mr. Ratnakar alleged that a section of party leaders in Tirthahalli took out the protest march involving JD(S) leaders. The organisers also put pressure on Congress leaders, expecting to contest in the coming Zilla and Taluk panchayat polls, to take part in the protest. “Why did JD(S) state office-bearer Shrikanth and others participate in the protest? The photos of JD(S) leaders were displayed. The party should take action against the organizers,” he said.

Without taking anybody’s name Mr. Ratnakar said he had no plans to attend the meeting. But, he changed his mind as he learnt “one thief” was also attending the meeting. “People with the habit of changing parties can move to another party anytime. There are reports that Karnataka Janata Party will be launched again and what if the person, identified with the Congress, goes there tomorrow. We are strengthening the party’s organisation day and night”, he said.

Stating that he was not in politics either for power or money, Mr. Ratnakar said he had lost his property for politics. “Nobody can finish me politically. If someone has such plans, it is not going to happen”, he said. As he spoke, a few people among the audience raised objections. However, he continued the speech and left the place soon after his address.

Mr. Ratnakar recently issued a press release, criticising R.M. Manjunath Gowda, Congress leader in Tirthahalli, for taking out the protest raising the demands in favour of the land losers.

KPCC’s panchayat raj unit president C. Narayanaswamy, convener Vijay Singh, district Congress president H.S. Sundaresh and others were present.