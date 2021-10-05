Killing of farmers condemned

Chikkamgaluru district unit of the Congress, on Tuesday, staged a protest in Chikkamgaluru town condemning the killing of farmers, allegedly after a car in Union Minister Ajay Mishra ’s convoy ran over them at Lakhimpur in Uttar Pradesh.

Under the leadership of District Congress Committee president K.P. Anshumanth, the party workers gathered at the Deputy Commissioner’s office. They said the party would condemn the way the Centre and BJP government at Uttar Pradesh had been treating farmers on the protest against farm laws. “The Union Minister should be sacked from the Cabinet and the President should dismiss the Uttar Pradesh government”, they demanded.

The protesters also condemned the arrest of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, who was on her way to meet the family members of the victims. They submitted a memorandum addressed to the President to the Deputy Commissioner.

Chikkamagaluru Block Congress president H.P. Manje Gowda and others were present.