Kidwai to get more equipment for better management of patients

For effective management of patients requiring radiation therapy at the State-run Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology, the Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday (September 5) approved the acquisition of additional high-end radiation and diagnostic equipment at the institute. Currently, over 500 patients undergo radiation therapy at the institute in three shifts per day.

About 22,000 new cases are registered every year at the 870-bed institute in Bengaluru, out of which over 50% are diagnosed as cancer cases. Overall, the premier cancer care centre in the State sees a footfall of over 2.5 lakh patients per annum. This includes new and follow-up cases. Over 70% of these cancer patients require one or the other form of radiation therapy during their treatment, doctors said.

Replacement

The Cabinet on Thursday accorded administrative approval to the institute for procuring a high-energy medical linear accelerator, a low-power medical linear accelerator, an MRI machine, a Surface-guided radiotherapy system and a PET-CT-Scanner at Kidwai Peripheral Cancer Centre (PCC) in Kalaburagi Centre at a total cost of ₹ 70 crores.

Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil told The Hindu on Friday that two linear accelerators are being procured to replace the old machines that have been in use since 2007. “Although the machines have a life of around 10 years, they have been used to the maximum and maintenance by the company is not possible now. The institute had a total of seven linear accelerators, of which two need to be replaced,” he said.

Third shift for radiation therapy

Unlike in the past, the waiting period for radiation therapy in the institute has been cut down substantially. “Patients now get the therapy as soon as their pre-radiation work is done. With only five of the seven linear accelerators functioning effectively, a third shift for the therapy has been introduced at the institute from February this year from 7 pm to 11 pm. This is to ensure the listed patients get the required radiation therapy on the stipulated day,” the Minister said.

Of around 14 lakh new cancer cases that are reported annually in the country, an estimated 87,500 new cases are from Karnataka. Among males, lung cancer continues to be the most predominant site of cancer, constituting 9.6% of the total male cancers, followed by cancers of the stomach and prostate (6.8%), oesophagus (5.5%) and mouth (5.1%).

Pointing out that radiation therapy is expensive in private hospitals, the Minister said, “Most of the cancer patients seen at Kidwai are from the lower socio-economic strata with rural backgrounds. They cannot afford treatment in the private sector.”

Other approvals

Mr. Patil said the Cabinet has also approved proposals to upgrade the existing 40-bed Institute of Nephro-Urology in Mysuru to a 100-bed facility at a cost of ₹ 117.11 crores, construct a new OPD block in the Institute of Nephro-Urology in Bengaluru for ₹16.15 crore and establish a 150-bed unit of the Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health for ₹221.51 crores in Kalaburagi.