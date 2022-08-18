Kidwai institute to come up on PKTB campus in Mysuru

Princess Krishnarajammanni Super Speciality Hospital at the PKTB campus on KRS Road in Mysuru. A regional centre of Kidwai Institute of Oncology, a facility for cancer treatment, will come up next to the hospital.

A regional centre of Kidwai Institute of Oncology, a facility for cancer treatment, is coming up next to Princess Krishnarajammanni Super Speciality Hospital at the PKTB campus on KRS Road in Mysuru. Land for setting up the institute has been identified.

“The Kidwai institute had sought 10 acres but a 5-acre plot has been identified for construction of the proposed facility next to the super speciality hospital. The matter will come up for discussion in the next governing council meeting of the Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMCRI),” said Dr. H.N. Dinesh, Dean and Director, MMCRI.

Dr. Dinesh said the Kidwai institute in Mysuru is going to a regional cancer care centre on the lines of the regional branch of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research that has come up on the same campus on KRS Road, and has been a major public cardiac care facility for the people of Mysuru and neighbouring districts.

Setting up of a branch of Sri Jayadeva Institute in Mysuru and establishing it as an independent facility led to a demand for establishing a branch of Kidwai Institute for Oncology.

In 2021, when B S Yediyurappa was the Chief Minister, he announced the setting up of a regional cancer treatment centre in Mysuru and also at Shivamogga at a cost of ₹100 crore. The announcement realised the long-pending demand for a dedicated cancer care facility in Mysuru which, according to senior doctors at MMCRI, had reported a rise in cancer cases in recent years.