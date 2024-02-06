Kidwai director shunted out based on committee’s report

February 06, 2024 11:07 pm | Updated 11:08 pm IST - Bengaluru

Based on the report by a three-member committee headed by Arundathi Chandrashekar, Commissioner of Treasuries, to probe allegations of irregularities in the State-run Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology, the State government on Tuesday shunted out its director V. Lokesh. Syed Altaf, professor and head of the Department of Surgical Oncology at Kidwai, has now been appointed as in-charge director.

Mohammed Mohsin, Principal Secretary, Medical Education, told The Hindu that the committee had pointed out gross irregularities in the functioning of the institute. A Government Order on the appointment of Dr. Altaf as the new director was issued on Tuesday, he said.

The Chief Minister’s Office had received several complaints regarding the lack of transparency in the procurement of medicines and medical equipment by the Kidwai director. The Hindu had reported the allegations against Dr. Lokesh for issuing a pre-dated work order for the development, operation, maintenance, and management of the Positron Emission Tomography and Computed Tomography (PET-CT) equipment under a public-private partnership (PPP).

ADVERTISEMENT

“Dr. Chandrashekar’s report has overall pointed out the deterioration of administration and violation of rules in all purchases. Based on the report, Dr. Altaf has been made the in-charge director with immediate effect. He assumed charge on Tuesday evening. The subject will be placed in the next governing council meeting for post facto approval,” said Mr. Mohsin, who is also the vice-chairman of the institute’s governing council.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.