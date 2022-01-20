Kidu research centre will not be shifted: Union Agriculture Minister

Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar has said that there is no plan before the Union Government to shift the National and International Coconut Gene Bank for South East Asia established at the Central Plantation Crops Research Institute’s (CPCRI’s) Research Centre at Kidu near Kukke Subrahmanya in Dakshina Kannada.

In a letter to Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel on January 11, a copy of which was released to media by Mr. Kateel on Wednesday, the Minister said that the centre will not be shifted to any other place.

The Minister said that the centre presently has two scientists, five technical staff, one assistant administrative officer with one administrative staff, and 16 skilled assistant staff who are running the station properly.“...At present there is no proposal to set up a Regional Station of the CPCRI at Samalkot, Andhra Pradesh, or any other place...” the minister said.