Kidney transplantation centre inauguration at KIMS today

HUBBALLI

22 April 2021 18:45 IST

Rotary Club of Hubballi has helped Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) and Hospital set up a Rotary Kidney Transplant and Dialysis Centre through donation of medical equipment worth ₹40 lakh. The formal inauguration is scheduled to take place on Friday.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Wednesday, president of the club Surendra Porwal, International Service Director Arvind Kubsad and secretary Jitesh Panchal gave details of the project. They said that the centre has come up on third floor of the PMSSY Super Speciality Hospital Block of KIMS. And, an operation theatre has come up on fifth floor of the same building, they added.

The project has been funded through Rotary International and its major donors Surendra Porwal and Arvind Kubsad under Rotary Global Grant Initiative.

The Rotary project would now enable the Nephrology Department of KIMS to offer the services of kidney transplantation to poor and needy patients, Mr. Porwal said.

Senior nephrologist Venkatesh Moger, who heads the Nephrology Department at KIMS, said that the new facility would be of great help to the needy patients from the region as it would be affordable to them.

Mr. Porwal said that under various initiatives, Rotary Club of Hubli has so far donated over ₹1.5 crore towards different projects at KIMS Hospital.

The new facility at KIMS will be inaugurated by Minister for Large and Medium Industries Jagadish Shettar at noon in the presence of Rotary District Governor Sangram Patil.