Kidnapped boy rescued in an hour, six arrested

The police rescued a 14-year-old boy and arrested his abductors in Sankeshwar Town in Belagavi district on Thursday.

Bhaskar Prakash Kade, who was going home from his tuition classes, was kidnapped by a gang of six persons.

The accused lied to the boy that his father had met with an accident and was admitted in a hospital in Nippani. Then, they called the boy’s father for ransom.

However, the police traced and rescued the boy in an hour the same day.

A team was formed to identity and arrest the accused. The team worked hard and arrested the accused on August 18, Superintendent of Police Sanjiv Patil said.

Three motorcycles and six mobile phones were seized from the accused.

The Superintendent of Police has congratulated the team of policemen involved in the rescue operation.