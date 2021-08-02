Kidnapped 6-year-old girl rescued

A relative has been arrested

Hubballi police, in a joint operation with Bengaluru police, rescued a six-year-old girl allegedly kidnapped by a relative.

The girl was taken by the accused, Shabnam Gadagkar, 19, on the noon of July 31 saying that she would take the six-year-old to her workplace.

However, when she did not return at night, the family tried calling her, but she didn't respond. The father of the girl, Aslam Sheikh Dawal, a resident of Ramalingeshwar Nagar, approached Gokul Road police on August 1.

Inspector Jakir Kalimirchi, under the guidance of Police Commissioner Labhu Ram and senior officials, constituted a team. Based on the latest location of the woman, some personnel were sent to Bengaluru.

Further investigation revealed that the accused, a divorcée, was in touch with a youth from Mandya and was proceeding to meet him. Police contacted the youth and convinced him to help them in tracing the woman.

The youth told the women to come to platform no. 6 at KSR Railway Station in Bengaluru. Subsequently, with the help of Upparpet police in Bengaluru, the accused was nabbed at the railway station and the girl was rescued.

Inspector Jakir Kalimirchi said that the woman and the rescued girl were brought to Hubballi on August 2 morning. The girl was handed over to her father.

He said that Shabnam wanted to start a new life with the youth from Mandya, who is originally from Hubballi. She wanted to bring up the child as her own. She was produced in court where she was remanded in judicial custody.

PSI V.M. Almatti and JC Rajput, ASI M.H. Mooganur, ASI B.F. Belagavi and other staff – M.H. Puragoji, Mahesh Bennur, M.M. Hiremathanf and Nagbhushan Pujar – were involved in the rescue operation.