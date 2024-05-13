GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kidnap case: Mahesh alleges police picked up second accused before registering FIR

Published - May 13, 2024 07:47 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Former Minister and JD(S) working president S.R. Mahesh has alleged that the police had picked up the second accused in the abduction case booked against former Minister H.D. Revanna even before the FIR was registered at K.R. Nagar police station on May 2.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru on Monday, Mr. Mahesh claimed that there was CCTV footage showing that Satish Babanna, the second accused in the abduction case, was picked up by the police from a bakery in Hebbalu village in K.R. Nagar around 12.30 p.m. even though the FIR was registered only later in the night at 9.05 p.m. on May 2.

Accusing the police of trying to erase the evidence, he said the hard disc containing the CCTV recording of the incident had been taken away by the authorities. However, he said the incident had been captured by other CCTVs and mobile phones and added that the same will be presented before the court.

Mr Mahesh also questioned the failure of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to immediately record the statement of the victim in the abduction case before the magistrate under Section 164 of the CrPC. “Why was her statement before the magistrate not recorded?,” he questioned while alleging “political conspiracy” in the case.

Mr. Mahesh also sought to know the whereabouts of the son of the victim in the abduction case. “Where is the boy, who had lodged a complaint about the abduction of her mother,” he asked.

The JD(S) leader, who had already raised questions over the claims of the SIT that abducted woman had rescued from a farmhouse belonging to one of Mr. Revanna’s aide in Hunsur. He denied the SIT claims and said the woman had been picked up by the SIT from the house of her relative in Hunsur after she herself telephoned the police officials.

