Kickback charge: Cong. seeks President’s Rule in State

The Congress delegation led by D.K. Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah met Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru on Thursday.

25 November 2021 23:13 IST

‘Prime Minister Modi silent about rampant corruption’

The Opposition Congress on Thursday called on Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and submitted a petition seeking imposition of President’s Rule invoking Article 356 of the Constitution of India for failure of constitutional machinery in the State, referring to the Karnataka State Contractors’ Association allegations on payment of a bribe of up to 40% of the project cost to government officers and elected representatives to get their dues.

In a petition to the Governor, the Congress said the Karnataka State Contractors’ Association alleged about rampant corruption in various departments such as Public Works Department, Minor and Major Irrigation, Panchayat Raj, Health and Medical Education, and BBMP etc., and for every work, the contractors have to pay more than 40% commission to Ministers, legislators, and officials of the departments.

The association is a registered body having about one lakh contractors membership, the Congress said.

“The Prime Minister has become silent about this rampant corruption amounting to several thousand crores and by not initiate any action on the Government of Karnataka even after lapse of more than four months from the submission of the above said memorandum by the contractors’ association,” the Congress said. “So far, no action has been initiated in this issue, which shows both State and Central Governments have compromised with the corruption,” the petition added. The petition also cited the recent raids on BDA offices.

The Congress also sought a probe by a sitting judge of the Supreme Court into the allegations of corruption.

A Congress delegation led by Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar met the Governor in this regard.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said cases should be booked under the Money Laundering Act against officials and elected representatives seeking bribe on contract works.