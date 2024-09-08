KIA’s two terminals to be connected by a walkway 

Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL) is planning to construct a pedestrian walkway connecting Terminal 1 (T1) and Terminal 2 (T2) at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).

KIA, India’s third-busiest airport, handles over 37.5 million passengers annually. The two terminals are separated by approximately 600 metres. While T1 primarily serves domestic flights, T2 is dedicated to international flights and a few domestic routes.

Currently, passengers must use inter-terminal shuttle services, which operate every 10 minutes, to travel between the terminals. This journey takes approximately 10 minutes. To enhance the passenger experience, BIAL aims to build a direct walkway.

To this end, BIAL has issued a Request for Quotation (RFQ) seeking design consultancy services. “We intend to hire a consultant for design consultancy services for a walkway from T1 to T2. We invite quotations from qualified consultants with expertise in similar projects at KIA,” states the RFQ.

T1, also known as the old terminal, is the hub for domestic flights of Indigo, Akasa Air, Alliance Air, and SpiceJet. T2, located northeast of T1, is the exclusive hub for international flights and domestic flights of AirAsia, Air India, Star Air, and Vistara.

The airport already has a 420-meter elevated walkway connecting T1 to the P4 parking bay.

