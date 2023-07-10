KIA’s On-time Departures percentage sees improvement

July 10, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Kempegowda International Airport’s (KIA) on-time departures percentage between January, and June this year ranged from 74.30% to 85.30%.

As per the monthly on-time performance (OTP) flight statistics of global data provider Official Airline Guide (OAG), in January the airport’s on-time departure percentage was 74.30%, with an on-time rank of 439, and the cancellation percentage was 1.10%. The number of flights handled was 10,361.

The subsequent months saw an improvement in the on time departure percentage as in February it was 81.70% followed by 84.80%, 84.50%, and 84.30 % during the months of February, March, and April.

During June the on-time departure percentage was 85.30% with an on-time rank of 94 and the cancellation percentage was 0.70%. The number of flights handled was 9279.

Two other airports in the State, Mangaluru International Airport and Hubballi Airport, also feature in the list. During the first six months of 2023, the Mangaluru International Airport’s on-time departures percentage was between 78.80% and 90.10%.

In January the airport’s on-time departures percentage was 78.80% with a cancellation percentage of 0.50 %. In the next couple of months, the airport’s on-time departure percentages were 85.00%, and 90.10% respectively with a cancellation percentage of 0.30%, and 0.50%. During April and June, the airport’s cancellation percentage was 0.00%.

The Hubballi Airport’s on-time departures percentage was between 81.00% and 90.40% with the cancellation percentage ranging from 0.00% to 6.20%.

According to OAG, airport on-time performance is based on the actual departure gate times within 15 minutes of schedule. Cancellations are included and taken as not on-time. Arriving 15 minutes or after scheduled arrival is taken as not on-time.

Inclusion in the ranking is based on OAG access to flight status data for at least 80% of all scheduled flights operated by an airline or airport, said OAG.

