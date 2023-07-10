ADVERTISEMENT

KIA’s On-time Departures percentage sees improvement

July 10, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

Two other airports in the State, Mangaluru International Airport and Hubballi airport, also featured in the list

The Hindu Bureau

The Kempegowda International Airport’s (KIA) on-time departures percentage between January, and June this year ranged from 74.30% to 85.30%.

As per the monthly on-time performance (OTP) flight statistics of global data provider Official Airline Guide (OAG), in January the airport’s on-time departure percentage was 74.30%, with an on-time rank of 439, and the cancellation percentage was 1.10%. The number of flights handled was 10,361.

The subsequent months saw an improvement in the on time departure percentage as in February it was 81.70% followed by 84.80%, 84.50%, and 84.30 % during the months of February, March, and April.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

During June the on-time departure percentage was 85.30% with an on-time rank of 94 and the cancellation percentage was 0.70%. The number of flights handled was 9279.

Two other airports in the State, Mangaluru International Airport and Hubballi Airport, also feature in the list. During the first six months of 2023, the Mangaluru International Airport’s on-time departures percentage was between 78.80% and 90.10%.

In January the airport’s on-time departures percentage was 78.80% with a cancellation percentage of 0.50 %. In the next couple of months, the airport’s on-time departure percentages were 85.00%, and 90.10% respectively with a cancellation percentage of 0.30%, and 0.50%. During April and June, the airport’s cancellation percentage was 0.00%.

The Hubballi Airport’s on-time departures percentage was between 81.00% and 90.40% with the cancellation percentage ranging from 0.00% to 6.20%.

According to OAG, airport on-time performance is based on the actual departure gate times within 15 minutes of schedule. Cancellations are included and taken as not on-time. Arriving 15 minutes or after scheduled arrival is taken as not on-time.

Inclusion in the ranking is based on OAG access to flight status data for at least 80% of all scheduled flights operated by an airline or airport, said OAG.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US