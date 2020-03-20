KIA’s 2nd runway marks first landing

A SpiceJet flight lands on the south runway at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Bengaluru

20 March 2020 00:30 IST

The much-awaited second runway, New South Parallel Runway (NSPR), at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), saw its first landing on Thursday, March 20. According to a release by Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), SpiceJet Flight SG497 landed on the newly built run way at 9:41 am on Thursday.

“With regulatory clearances, the south runway is now equipped to handle both arrivals and departures. BIAL is working with various stakeholders to commence rehabilitation project of the North Runway (old runway),” a BIAL spokesperson said.

In the first week of December 2019, the new runway became operational after an Indigo flight took off. However, the KIA did not get clearance from DGCA and other agencies to use the runway for landing as some compliances were pending.

The new runway is 4,000 m in length and 45 m in width, powered with LED airfield lighting, which is a is part of the KIA’s ₹13,000-crore expansion project. Once the operation on the new runway stabilises, the existing old runway will be upgraded.

BIAL had said that the new runway would be operated as per CAT I specifications and later would progressively evolve to CAT III B specifications, which would operate flights even in inclement weather, fog and low visibility.