KIADB plans to set up plug-and-play infrastructure facility at Kanagala Industrial Area near Hukkeri

February 05, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - Belagavi

Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) plans to set up a plug-and-play infrastructure facility in the Kanagala Industrial Area near Hukkeri in Belagavi district.

It has called for tenders from eligible parties to set up the infrastructure facility. The work has to be completed in 11 months.

It offers support systems such as readily-built infrastructure for manufacturing sector, IT units, industrial storage, industrial warehousing, sheds, Light Engineering Assembly, SEZs, clusters and others.

The amenities to be provided include site grading and levelling, approach roads, road network, electricity distribution network, water supply network and storm-water drainage, CETPs/STPs, development of green belts, entrance gates and park perimeter fencing.

The winners of the bids will get clearances such as sanction of building plan approvals, NOC from the Fire and Emergency Services Department, occupancy and completion certificates, water supply connection, load sanction and electricity connection and environment-related sanctions.

The conditions that need to be followed include: land use pattern of plots and allotted plots shall remain unchanged during the entire lease period, land shall be put to use within the prescribed limit of six months from the date of allotment, remittance of applicable sub-leasing charges, the plug-and-play facility to be created shall cater to industries and products that have been prescribed and permitted in environmental clearance of the respective industrial parks.