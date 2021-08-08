KIADB officials, others booked for issuing cheque to impersonators

Compensation due to senior citizen was claimed by others

Officials of the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) are in the dock along with three impersonators for allegedly trying to encash a compensation of ₹3.25 crore belonging to a 65-year-old woman by forging her identity.

The High Grounds police have registered a case of cheating and impersonation against the officials, including a woman officer, based on a complaint filed last week by Sushila Sharma. In her complaint, Ms. Sharma had stated that she had 38 guntas of land in Devanahalli which has been taken over by the KIADB for a government project.

The board announced compensation of ₹3.5 crore, following which Ms. Sharma, along with her daughter Sunitha Sharma and granddaughter Preethi, applied to claim the compensation along with the relevant documents. They went to the KIADB office in Khanija Bhavan to find out about the progress on the claim.

To their shock, the officials informed them that they had already issued the compensation cheque. The officials also showed them the signature made on the official document while claiming the cheque.

Ms. Sharma got the details of the cheque and found that someone had opened an account with the Union Bank of India, Anekal branch, in her name and deposited the cheque to withdraw the amount. Suspecting a big conspiracy, Ms. Sharma filed a police complaint.