KIADB allotted land to Nirani, Narayanaswamy, Chanakya varsity, and Rashtrotthana too: M.B. Patil

Published - August 29, 2024 08:56 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

As the Opposition BJP has sharpened the attack on AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge’s family over alleged allotment of five acres by the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) on the outskirts of Bengaluru, Industries Minister M.B. Patil on Thursday claimed that former Industries Minister and BJP leader Murugesh Nirani, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi T. Narayanaswamy and Rashtrotthana Parishat too got land allotted by the KIADB.

No software firm

Addressing reporters here, Mr. Patil said KIADB had allotted two acres of land to Mr. Narayanaswamy at Hebbal, II Phase, in Mandya district, for starting Brindavan Software. Later, the BJP leader said he had opened a garment factory. However, instead of the garment factory, he built a warehouse and it was given on rent, Mr. Patil said.

On August 27, Mr. Narayanaswamy petitioned Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot asking IT&BT Minister Priyank Kharge be asked to step down from the State Cabinet over allotment of land to a trust run by Mr. Mallikarjun’s family and headed by his son Rahul, in March 2024, at the hi-tech Defence and Aerospace Park near Devanahalli under the Scheduled Caste quota.

Mr. Patil pointed out that similarly, Mr. Nirani, during his tenure as Minister during the BJP regime, had been allotted vast tracts of land from KIADB. In the name of his son, Mr. Nirani had secured 25 acres in Agro-tech Park to set up Tejas International School at Navanagara in Bagalkot district. The BJP leader also got allotted 200 acres at Honnenahalli of Bookanakere in K.R. Pet taluk in Mandya district, for starting a sugar factory. He pointed out that KIADB comes under the Industries Department, which he had headed.

The previous BJP government had allotted 116 acres for Chanakya University near Devanahalli and the land value was fixed at ₹50 crore against the real value of ₹187 crore, Mr. Patil. The Rashtrotthana Parishat had secured five acres at the Defence and Aerospace Park, on the outskirts of Bengaluru. The parishat has constructed a commercial building there, Mr. Patil said.

