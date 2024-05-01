GIFT a SubscriptionGift
KIA weather station records maximum of 39.2°C

May 01, 2024 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Bengaluru recorded a maximum temperature of 38.1°C on Monday.

Bengaluru recorded a maximum temperature of 38.1°C on Monday. | Photo Credit: AFP

The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) station recorded a maximum temperature of 39.2°C on Wednesday (May 1). This equals the highest temperature ever recorded in Bengaluru. The highest temperature recorded by the Bengaluru city station was 39.2°C on April 25, 2016. The highest-ever temperature recorded by the Bengaluru city station for May is 38.9°C, recorded in 1931.

On Monday (April 29), the Bengaluru city station recorded a maximum temperature of 38.1°C and a minimum temperature of 24.8°C. KIA recorded a maximum temperature of 39.2°C and a minimum temperature of 23.5°C and the HAL station recorded a maximum of 37.6°C and a minimum of 23.8°C.

The IMD forecast for the next 36 hours shows a mainly clear sky, and the maximum and minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 39°C and 24°C, respectively.

