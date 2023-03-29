KIA records good numbers in February despite air closures 

March 29, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - Bengaluru

Despite airspace closure for flight operations at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) due to Aero India 2023 during February, the airport recorded good air traffic movement and passenger numbers during the month.

As per Airport Authority of India traffic data, in February, there were a total of 18,992 air traffic movements of which 2017 were international flights and 16,975 domestic flights. In January, there were a total of 21,386 air traffic movements.

As far as passenger numbers in February, a total of 28,66,773 passengers used the airport, which included 3,24,684 international and 25,42,089 domestic passengers. In January, a total of 31,56,238 passengers travelled through the airport.

With regard to cargo movement, a total of 30,832 tonnes of freight passed through the airport - 19,134 tonnes of international freight and 11,698 tonnes of domestic freight. In January, 31,200 tonnes of freight passed through the airport.

Flight operations at KIA were partially closed in view of Aero India, which was held at the nearby Air Force Station, Yelahanka. To ensure safety, the airport partially closed commercial flight operations during the days of practice and the main show. Practice and rehearsals started from February 8 and the five-day event was held between February 13 and 17.