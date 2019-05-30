Kia Motors India to launch first mid-SUV by September

Kia Motors India will unveil its first mid-SUV (sports utility vehicle) in Delhi on June 20, said Yong S. Kim, Executive Director and Chief Sales Officer of the company.

Addressing presspersons here on Wednesday he said that said that Kia has set a target of launching a new car every 6-9 months. With this, the company plans to expand its portfolio to at least five vehicles by 2021, he said.

Manohar Bhat, Head of Sales and Marketing, Kia Motors India, said the first mid-SUV (currently called SP2i) will be in the Indian market by September.

The Kia mid-SUV will be manufactured at the 536-acre plant in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh. The plant has an annual installed capacity of producing over three lakh vehicles and will create over 10,000 direct and indirect jobs in the region, he said.

Kia Motors has also signed an MoU with eight banks in the country for consumer finance, he said.