KIA crosses 250-million passenger mark

KIA has been operational since 2008 and the 50 million-passenger milestone was achieved in 2012. | Photo Credit: File photo

The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has achieved 250-million passenger mark since the launch of its services 14 years ago.

In a press release, Bangalore International Airport Ltd. (BIAL), the operator of KIA, stated that 50 million passengers had travelled from Bengaluru airport in a span of three years despite the pandemic and subsequent slowdown.

KIA has been operational since 2008 and the 50 million-passenger milestone was achieved in 2012. The average footfall in 2021 was 29,922 per day and it went up to 90,744 per day in 2019, when it achieved the milestone of crossing 200 million passengers.

After the pandemic, the lockdown and restrictions imposed on flight operations resulted in drop in footfall. As on June 25, KIA is seeing close to 50,000 passengers per day. The release also states that the airport recorded two million air traffic movement since the first day of operations.