KIA bags ‘Voice of the Customer’ global recognition

It is for commitment in undertaking safety initiatives for passengers during the COVID-19 pandemic

Bangalore International Airport Ltd. (BIAL) has secured global recognition for being the ‘Voice of the Customer’, in an initiative by the Airports Council International World, by assessing passengers’ requirements and implementing various measures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a communique here on Monday, the ‘Voice of the Customer’ recognises airports that prioritised their customers and remained committed to ensuring that their voice was heard during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Kempegowda International Airport has made significant efforts in gathering passenger feedback through ACI’s Airport Service Quality (ASQ) programme and this helped better understand the customers and demonstrate BIAL’s commitment towards delivering a superior customer experience under trying circumstances,” said Luis Felipe de Oliveira, Director General, ACI World.

Driven by a customer-centric mindset, BIAL ensured that stringent measures were in place at every passenger touch point to ensure that air travel was safe during the pandemic. Under the #WeAreHereForYou umbrella, various campaigns were launched to spread the message and rebuild passenger confidence in air travel.

“We, at BIAL, are honoured to receive this prestigious global recognition. This recognition is a testimony to the tremendous efforts the team made to understand the needs and concerns of passengers. Our campaigns, built around customer concerns, aimed at showcasing the ‘new’ airport experience and the measures taken to reassure them of a safe airport experience,” said Hari Marar, managing director and chief executive officer, BIAL.

#WeAreHereForYou

The ‘Voice of Pax’ survey was conducted in phases to understand passenger perception of safety of air travel amid the pandemic. Based on the data received, a series of campaigns and initiatives were launched to drive awareness of the new contactless journey, maintaining personal hygiene, efforts of the frontline team, support government campaigns, and apprise passengers about travel guidelines issued by Central and State governments.

Among the various initiatives was the launch of a dedicated webpage – Voice of BLR – on the BLR Airport website (https://www.bengaluruairport.com/travellers/passenger-services/voice-of-blr.html) to enable the availability of factual and updated information related to air travel during COVID-19, and an FAQ series to address passengers’ queries. The FAQs were extended on social media platforms to share real-time information and updates on the evolving situation on travel and quarantine advisories issued by GoI, screening procedures and airport operations, among others.

To drive engagement, campaigns were initiated on social media with posts focused on five communication buckets: airport operations readiness to resume post lockdown; BLR Memories; Topical Posts; Virtual Travel; and Business Updates. Videos on sanitisation, safety measures and screening procedures, food and beverages and taxis were also posted on social media platforms and website to reassure passengers and inform them about various measures being taken to ensure their safety.

With real-time, updated information being the need of the hour, the Engagement Centre team at the airport was available 24x7 to respond to queries on phone, email, social media, and WhatsApp. The information desk at the terminal went virtual, thereby enabling travellers to have real-time conversations with airport staff. QR codes were placed inside airport taxis and at the terminal, which helped passengers scan and read departure and arrival guidelines on their mobile devices, the release added.