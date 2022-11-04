KIA back to pre-COVID-19 passenger levels

The airport welcomed 16.30 million passengers in the current financial year until the last week of October, versus 6.61 million passengers during the same period last year. | Photo Credit: File Photo

The Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) on Friday said that Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) is back at pre-COVID-19 passenger levels owing to the high traffic numbers recorded in the current financial year (FY) 2023 until October 26.

BIAL said that passenger traffic volumes registered over 102% growth in domestic travel and about 85% growth in international travel in October 2022, as compared to October 2019.

“The airport welcomed 16.3 million passengers in the current financial year until the last week of October, versus 6.61 million passengers during the same period last year. Traffic revival continued across both the domestic and international sectors due to the holiday and festive season. On October 21, which marked the beginning of the festive season with the Deepavali weekend, 94,330 passengers travelled through the airport,” BIAL said.

“The aviation market witnessed a robust demand in the last six months, and this has impacted the passenger volumes positively. Air travel had taken a significant hit due to the pandemic, but it is recovering now, and we have observed growth in recent months. We are very optimistic that this upward trend will continue over the next few quarters,” said Satyaki Raghunath, Chief Strategy and Development Officer, Bangalore International Airport Limited.

Preferred transfer hub of South India

BIAL said the airport has established itself as the top transfer gateway in South India. Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Cochin, and Pune have been the top domestic routes accounting for 44% of all traffic, while Dubai, Doha, Singapore, Frankfurt, and Male have been the top international routes contributing to 54% of the international traffic in FY 2023 to date.

Air Traffic Movements (ATM) at the airport witnessed a recovery of 118,852 ATMs in FY23. Domestic ATMs stood at 1,05,354, while international ATMs stood at 13,498.

During the week of Deepavali, the airport witnessed over 5.2 lakh domestic passenger movements in a span of six days. International passenger traffic was recorded at around 70,000 travellers.