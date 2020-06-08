Khwaja Bande Nawaz Dargah ‘Jhela Mubarak’ cancelled

KALABURAGI

08 June 2020 23:42 IST

The “Jhela Mubarak” procession that marks the start of the annual Urs of the 600-year-old Dargah-e-Sharief of the 14th Century Sufi saint Hazarat Khwaja Bande Nawaz Gesudiraz in Kalaburagi has been cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 situation.

Sajjada Nasheen Syed Shah Khusro Hussaini appealed to the devotees from different parts of the country to postpone their visit as the “Jhela Mubarak” has been cancelled considering the high risk involved in organising such a procession during a pandemic.

Though the State government has announced that all religious places can be thrown open to the public, Syed Shah Khusro Hussaini said that the dargah will not be opened right now.

Advertising

Advertising

A decision on opening the dargah will be taken at an appropriate time.

Safety measures as per the Standard Operating Procedure will be followed, he added.