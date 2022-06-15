Khwaja Banda Nawaz urs begins

The three-day programme is part of the 618th annual event

A three-day 618th Urs-e-Sharief of the 14th century Sufi saint Hazrat Khwaja Banda Nawaz Gesudaraz began in Kalaburagi on Wednesday.

Devotees from across various districts in the State and also neighbouring States participated in the sandal procession to mark the inaugural function.

A ceremonial procession (Sandal Shareef) will be taken out from Badi Masjid in Mominpura to the dargah premises after a special prayer.

Mehfil-e-Chiragan, a light ceremony at the Dargah Sharif, speeches and Qawwali programmes will be held on Thursday. The three-day urs will conclude with the chanting of the ceremonial verses as part of the Mehfil-e-Qul on Friday.