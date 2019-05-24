Karnataka

Khuba wins in Bidar

Bhagwant Khuba, BJP candidate and sitting MP, retained the Bidar Lok Sabha constituency with a resounding victory over KPCC working president Eshwar Khandre. With 5,85,471 votes, Mr. Khuba defeated Mr. Khandre, who secured 4,68,637 votes.

Mr. Khuba established a good lead in the first round of counting and built it up steadily in all 19 rounds and won by 1,16,834 votes.

Mr. Khuba had won by a thumping 92,222 votes in the 2014 LS elections against the late former Chief Minister N. Dharam Singh. Mr. Khuba established substantial leads in six out of the eight Assembly segments.

