Khuba wins in Bidar

Bhagwant Khuba, BJP candidate and sitting MP, retained the Bidar Lok Sabha constituency with a resounding victory over KPCC working president Eshwar Khandre. With 5,85,471 votes, Mr. Khuba defeated Mr. Khandre, who secured 4,68,637 votes.
Mr. Khuba established a good lead in the first round of counting and built it up steadily in all 19 rounds and won by 1,16,834 votes.
Mr. Khuba had won by a thumping 92,222 votes in the 2014 LS elections against the late former Chief Minister N. Dharam Singh. Mr. Khuba established substantial leads in six out of the eight Assembly segments.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor