Khuba holds district development coordination and monitoring committee meeting in Kalaburagi

Union Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy, and Chemicals and Fertilizers Bhagwanth Khuba has expressed anguish over the pace of work and expressed serious displeasure at the officers for the delay in implementing State and Central Government programmes.

He also reprimanded officials, who presented incomplete information about the development works in the district and came unprepared for a meeting of the district development coordination and monitoring committee in Kalaburagi city on Monday. The meeting was chaired by Mr . Khuba and co-chaired by Kalaburagi MP Umesh Jadhav

Reviewing the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), Mr. Khuba directed the officials of the Rural Drinking water and Supply to implement the JJM in a time-bound manner. “It is a flagship programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which aims at providing tap connections to every household in rural areas across the country by 2024,” he added.

Of the total 514 works taken up under JJM in the district, 136 works were completed and 378 works are at different stages. In Phase-I, around 67,395 functional household tap connections were provided against the target of 1,63,894 household tap connections, anofficer explained.

Mr. Khuba also instructed officials to create awareness about the SVAMITVA (Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised technology in Village Areas) Scheme. The scheme aimed at conducting surveys through drone cameras to map records of land ownership. Of the 922 villages in the district, the survey has been conducted for 47,648 properties across 108 villages and around 10,537 property cards were generated, anofficer explained.

The Minister also reviewed the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Scheme, in which nearly 4.62 cards were issued in the district and 1.60 lakh beneficiaries got treated and claimed ₹90 crore . Mr. Khuba lashed out at officials from Health and Family Welfare Department for not being able to provide an accurate number of wellness centres set up across the district and the total number of Dialysis machines available in the District and taluk hospitals.

The officials were pulled up for not completing the works of Pradhan Mantri Adarsh Gram Yojana (PMAGY) in the Kalaburagi district. Mr.Khuba andMr. Jadhav asked the officials to provide the tender details and the appropriate reason for the delay in work.

Mr. Khuba directed the Gulbarga Electricity Supply Company (GESCOM) to encourage the private sectors for the installation of rooftop solar power units on their buildings.

Legislators Basavaraj Mattimod and B.G.Patil, Deputy Commissioner V.V.Jyothsna, Chief Executive officer of the Zilla Panchayat Dilesh Sasi, and Deputy Commissioner of Police Adduru Srinivasalu were present.