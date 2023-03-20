Khuba directs Bidar officials to carry out scientific survey to assess crop loss

March 20, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers, New and Renewable Energy Bhagawanth Khuba has directed Bidar district officials to scientifically conduct survey to ascertain the loss of crops due to rain so that farmers can get the maximum benefits.

“The district has received heavy rainfall for the last three days. As per preliminary reports, standing crops on vast tracts of land have been destroyed due to hailstones. Officials of the State government should carry out a scientific survey and ensure that all farmers who have lost their crops in the downpour get compensation,” Mr. Khuba said at the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee meeting in Bidar on Monday.

“As per information I have got, Hudgi, Nandagaon, Hipparagi and Kappargaon in Humnabad taluk and Honnaddi, Malkapur and Chatnalli in Bidar taluk have suffered heavy loss due to rain. The officers should conduct a survey to ascertain the exact loss and submit a report to the government,” he said.

Member of Legislative Council Arvind Arali said that the officials are not responding to the people’s woes even after the latter submitted their problems in writing.

Legislator Rahim Khan, Deputy Commissioner Govinda Reddy, Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Panchayat Shilpa M. and others were present at the meeting.