Khuba blames Cong. Govt. for PM’s security breach

KALABURAGI

05 January 2022 19:56 IST

Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers, New and Renewable Energy Bhagawanth Khuba held the Congress Government in Punjab responsible for the breach of security for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

In a media note, Mr. Khuba condemned the act of the Congress Government in Punjab which, he said, prevented Mr. Modi from reaching the programme for laying the foundation stones to some important development projects by “throwing the Prime Minister’s security protocol to the wind”.

Mr. Khuba also condemned Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, who termed the development as a “common incident”, saying that the statement was “irresponsible”.

Advertising

Advertising

“You [Mr. Channi] are ineligible to be the Chief Minister of a State as you have failed to provide proper security to the Prime Minister. Neither you nor your Congress Government has any base in Punjab... It is shameful that the Congress which often claims to be having great respect for the Constitution does not have common sense to provide security cover to the Prime Minister,” Mr. Khuba said, appealing to the people to condemn the Punjab Government and teach a lesson to the Congress.