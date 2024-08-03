KHIR-City to be launched in Bengaluru on Aug. 23

Karnataka will officially inaugurate its ambitious Knowledge Health Innovation Research-City (KHIR-City), a cluster of world-class universities, hospitals, innovative industries, and research institutions, coming up on a parcel of 2,000 acres of land near the Kempegowda International Airport, on August 23.

With an estimated investment of over ₹40,000 crore, the entire project is expected to create about 50,000 jobs, said Industries Minister M.B. Patil in a statement. The Minister said the focus of the KHIR-City would be on research, innovation, and development of prototypes.

“The KHIR-City is expected to significantly contribute to the State’s economy and will also boost exports, enabling Bengaluru to reach new heights,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.