GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KHIR-City to be launched in Bengaluru on Aug. 23

Published - August 03, 2024 10:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka will officially inaugurate its ambitious Knowledge Health Innovation Research-City (KHIR-City), a cluster of world-class universities, hospitals, innovative industries, and research institutions, coming up on a parcel of 2,000 acres of land near the Kempegowda International Airport, on August 23.

With an estimated investment of over ₹40,000 crore, the entire project is expected to create about 50,000 jobs, said Industries Minister M.B. Patil in a statement. The Minister said the focus of the KHIR-City would be on research, innovation, and development of prototypes.

“The KHIR-City is expected to significantly contribute to the State’s economy and will also boost exports, enabling Bengaluru to reach new heights,” he added.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.