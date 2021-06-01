‘Khelo India important for Malnad region’

Hassan

01 June 2021 21:57 IST

Maintaining that Khelo India sanctioned for Shivamogga was a wonderful project, Shivamogga Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra has said that those opposing it might not have proper information.

Speaking to presspersons in Shivamogga on Tuesday, Mr. Raghavendra said that the project will come up on Sahyadri College campus. However, land will be retained with Kuvempu University itself. The project will be implemented with funds from the Centre and the State. The Sports Authority of India will make use of the infrastructure for a few months in a year.

The administration will convince those opposing the project of the need to have it in the region. “It will benefit sports talents of Malnad region. Our people should make better use of it,” he said.

The old students of Sahyadri College have opposed the project coming up on campus. They want it shifted to the outskirts of the city.