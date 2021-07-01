Khelo India centre to come up in Ponnampet: Minister

MYSURU

01 July 2021 20:31 IST

Narayana Gowda asks officials to make use of funds set aside for youth activities for improving sports infrastructure in Kodagu

Minister for Youth Empowerment, Sports and Planning K.C. Narayana Gowda on Thursday told his department officials to take up works for developing sporting facilities like stadiums from the funds set aside for annual youth activities which cannot be organised this year in the light of COVID-19 pandemic.

The funds earmarked for the activities centred on youth can be made use for the development of sporting infrastructure in Kodagu, he suggested.

Mr. Gowda said the Sports Authority of India (SAI) hostel at Ponnampet in Kodagu has been chosen for Khelo India Centre for encouraging local sporting talents and training them.

Speaking after reviewing the progress of his department in Kodagu district at a meeting in Madikeri, the Minister said ₹1.50 crore had been sanctioned for development works in Government Sports School, Kudige, and a sum of ₹50 lakh for the upgradation of a stadium at Virajpet and also General Thimayya Stadium, Madikeri.

He said sporting activities have come to a standstill in the wake of COVID-19. Therefore, the incomplete works for developing sporting infrastructure in Kodagu should be completed at the earliest and asked the officers to send proposals, if any, on developing any more facilities for encouraging sports.

He said a committee headed by the Commissioner of Youth Empowerment and Sports Department would be visiting Kodagu soon and meet the elected representatives of the district on what needs to be done for developing the existing infrastructure for nurturing sporting talents in Kodagu.

Sunil Subramani, MLC, told the Minister that the hockey stadium work at Somwarpet was not being carried out scientifically and urged him to look into the matter in the wake of complaints about the work.

The MLC said the department officers must ensure construction of retaining walls around the stadium besides completing drainage works.

The Minister assured the MLC that the deputy commissioner will look into the matter and take necessary measures.