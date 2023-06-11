ADVERTISEMENT

KHDC official booked for supplying sub-standard material for school uniforms

June 11, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Seshadripuram police recently booked former Managing Director (MD) of the Karnataka State Handloom Development Corporation (KHDC) for supplying sub-standard material for school uniforms under the State government’s Vidya Vikas project in 2021-22.

The accused Muddaiah S., MD at Hubballi, and his associates, Shridhar B.G. and Lakshman B., have been booked under cheating and criminal breach of trust.

According to the police, the Textile Commission gave a work order to supply 1,34,05,729 metres of cloth, to provide two pairs of uniforms for primary and high school children across the State.

The accused had supplied sub-standard material following which an inquiry was initiated, which found dereliction of duty on the part of Muddaiah.

Apart from this, Muddaiah allegedly called a short-term tender to give seven industrial sheds to the public on rent for 22 years, in an area of 2.3 acres in Priyadarshini Processing Centre situated in Peenya II Stage, said the police.

The commission found that Muddaiah had misused his power in this case.

The police have asked the complainant, Sridhar Nayak B., Gazette Assistant, to provide more documents for further investigation.

