KHB case: Vishwanath accuses Siddaramaiah of misusing ACB

The decision of the Anti-Corruption Bureau to press ahead with the case on Karnataka Housing Board (KHB) scam related to land acquisition near Mysuru, has acquired political colour with former MP and JD(S) leader A.H. Vishwanath terming it a “political witch-hunt”.

Though the alleged scam took place in 2008 and 2009 and was being investigated since then, the sudden development ahead of the Assembly elections has given credence to the “political witch-hunt” theory. Besides, JD(S) MLA for Chamundeshwari constituency G.T. Deve Gowda is likely to contest against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Chamundeshwari constituency in what is expected to be a see-saw contest.

Hence, the timing of the ACB’s act is questionable, said Mr. Vishwanath, who lashed out at the Congress and Mr. Siddaramaiah on Friday for trying to browbeat Mr. Deve Gowda and intimidate him ahead of the elections. “Even his son Harishh Gowda has been named accused number 43 in the FIR so as to pre-empt him from contesting the polls and this smacks of political witch-hunt by the Chief Minister,” Mr. Vishwanath said.

“However, the JD(S) leaders are rallying around Mr. Deve Gowda and the ACB’s action will only boomerang on the Congress,” said Mr. Vishwanath. “It’s ostensibly a smart move to even book Mr. Deve Gowda’s son to pre-empt him from contesting, but the ACB’s act has only resolved the party’s determination to fight such politically malicious acts,” Mr. Vishwanath added. The Lokayukta and the ACB are puppets in the hands of the Chief Minister, constitutional offices are being misused and false cases are being framed against political opponents, he alleged.

The scam

The KHB scam pertains to alleged embezzlement of funds during land acquisition for a housing project at Gungral Chatra and Yelchanahalli near Yelwal close to Mysuru when Mr. Deve Gowda was the chairman.

The KHB had acquired 81 acres of land in 2008 and 2009 at the rate of ₹36.5 lakh an acre, at a cost of ₹31 crore towards land acquisition from farmers.

The Lokayukta, which was investigating the case, submitted a report stating that there were irregularities owing to intervention of middlemen and compensation due to the farmers was siphoned off. The ACB filed a charge sheet and arrested five persons.

Mr. Vishwanath went on to say “the JD(S) will return to power next year and dissolve the ACB while strengthening the Lokayukta”.