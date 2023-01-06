Khata problem of newly formed urban local bodies in Chamundeshwari resolved, claims GTD

January 06, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - MYSURU

Former Minister and JD(S) MLA representing Chamundeshwari Assembly constituency in Mysuru G.T. Deve Gowda on Friday claimed that the problem relating to khatas in newly formed urban local bodies has been resolved, benefiting owners of almost 54,000 properties in his constituency.

Addressing a press conference in Mysuru, Mr Gowda said areas falling under the limits of ten different gram panchayats on the outskirts of the city were upgraded into one City Municipal Council (CMC) of Hootagalli and four Town Panchayats of Bogadi, Ramanahalli, Srirampura and Kadakola during 2021.

Prior to their upgradation into urban local bodies, the properties in these gram panchayats had been given khatas as per the guidelines of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj department after categorising them as authorised and unauthorised properties.

However, after the areas fell into the limits of the newly formed urban local bodies – CMC and Town Panchayats – there was no provision to issue khatas to unauthorised properties under the Urban Development Department. Properties in the limits of urban local bodies become eligible for khatas only after conversion of land (from agricultural to residential), approval for layout development from the jurisdictional authority and availability of basic necessities like road, underground drainage, water supply, street lights, parks etc.

The owners of such properties were unable to sell, register the properties, or obtain building plan licence or bank loans.

After the matter was raised in the Legislative Assembly, Mr. Gowda said the government constituted a Cabinet Sub-Committee comprising Ministers for Urban Development, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Municipal Administration and Law, besides Social Welfare after which the Committee issued orders on January 2, 2023 to issue khatas for properties in the upgraded urban local bodies after categorising them as authorised and unauthorised.

“The status quo on khatas will continue”, Mr Gowda told reporters. The government is coming up with a new software to issue khatas to both authorised and unauthorised properties in newly created urban local bodies.

The “unauthorised” properties to become eligible for khata under the new rules include the sites or houses built in areas that had been converted or alienated, but are not approved by authority like MUDA or other planning body. Even properties without a building plan in such areas will become eligible for a khata, he said.

There were a total of 103 such unauthorised layouts in Chamundeshwari Assembly constituency including 25 in Hootagalli CMC, 22 in Bogadi Town Panchayat, 17 in Srirampura Town Panchayat, 19 in Ramanahalli Town Panchayat and 20 in Kadakola Town Panchayat.

There were a total of 53,853 unauthorised properties in the newly upgraded urban local bodies in the constituency including 17,879 in Hootagalli CMC, 16,026 in Bogadi Town Panchayat, 6,868 in Srirampura Town Panchayat, 6,660 in Ramanahalli Town Panchayat and 6,420 in Kadakola Town Panchayat, he said.

All these “unauthorised” properties along with the authorised properties will now become eligible for issue of khatas under the new order issued by the government, Mr Gowda said while asking the owners of the properties to approach their respective urban local bodies for necessary action. He also appealed to the owners to steer clear of middlemen.

He said orders had also been issued for securing drinking water connection to the “unauthorised” properties by submitting Aadhar card. According to the order, the applicant can submit either Aadhar card, voters ID, Bank passbook, passport or ration card to avail drinking water connection, he said.