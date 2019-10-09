Khas Durbar: Throwback to a bygone era

Elaborate rituals at Amba Vilas Palace complete with the Khas Durbar followed by a glittering procession of caparisoned elephants, camels and horses to Bhuvaneshwari temple brought the curtains down on the 10-day Navaratri celebrations by the Wadiyars of Mysuru.

The special rites performed over 10 days were supervised by a battery of priests. The titular king Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar took part in the worship. Systematized over centuries and followed without modification, the special prayers and rites constitute the core of the celebrations of the Wadiyars who inherited the practice from the rulers of the Vijayanagar empire.

The events echoed the description of the proceedings in the Mysore Gazetteer authored by Hayavadhana Rao with reference to the 19th Century Dasara events or the palace paintings depicting the Dasara procession and the ceremonies during the period of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar (1902-1940).

The private Dasara of the Wadiyars is witnessed only by special invitees and members of the royal family while Khas Durbar happens in front of a larger audience. Clad in traditional attire, Yaduveer, on completion of the rituals, paid obeisance to various deities and visited the temples within the premises — the last of which was the Bhuvaneshwari temple near the palace gate north.

The Khas Durbar is a throw back to a bygone era and the arrival of the ‘king’ is announced by the courtiers. After circumambulating the throne, Yaudveer ascended it to the rendering of ‘Kayo Sri Gowri’ what was once the State anthem of the erstwhile Mysore kingdom. After offering a salute, Yaduveer received blessings from various priests and prasad from temples while the elders of the family gave their benediction.

This was followed by presiding over the Vajra Mushti Kalaga, an ancient kind of wrestling. On completion of the Vajra Musthi Kalaga, Yaduveer set out to the Bhuvaneshwari temple also constituting the Vijayadashmi procession of the Wadiyars as it is symbolic of the victory of good over evil that underpins the Navaratri celebrations.

The palace elephants decked in finery led the march followed by the palace horses and camels while the Pattada Kudare and Pattada Hasu or the royal horse and the royal cow followed. After elaborate prayers and the performance of Banni Puja, the return procession to the palace brought the curtains down on Navaratri celebrations of the Wadiyars which has lent a royal hue to Mysuru Dasara since 1610 A.D. when it was first celebrated on a grand scale at Srirangapatana after Raja Wadiyar ascended the throne.