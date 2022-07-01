Kharif sowings on slow pace in Kalaburagi district

The district has so far seen only 28% of the targeted sowing

Farmers in Chincholi taluk have covered 62.08 percent of the targeted sowing area, while in Kalaburagi taluk, the sowing area covered in the month of June is merely 4.69 percent. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

With Kalaburagi district recording 25 percent deficient rainfall during June, the sowing for the current kharif season is going on at a slow pace. Only 27.92 percent of the targeted 7.84 lakhs hectares has been covered till June 28.

The district recorded an average rainfall of 78 mm during the month of June as against the average normal of 104mm.

Only Kamalapur taluk (106 mm) received excess rainfall than normal, while other taluks – Afzalpur (60 mm), Aland(68 mm), Chincholi (87 mm), Chitapur (98 mm), Kalaburagi (68 mm), Jewargi (79 mm), Sedam (62 mm), Kalagi (94 mm), Yadrami(88 mm) and Shahabad ( 60 mm), recorded deficient rainfall ranging between 11 percent and 40 percent.

Of the total sowing target of 7,84,353 hectares, nearly 7,20,235 hectares (91 percent) of the area is dependent on rain, while a 9 percent area is irrigated.

Farmers in Sedam taluk have completed sowing on 36 percent of area, it was 33 percent in Aland and Shahabad taluks, and 30 percent area was sown in Afzalpur, Chitapur and Kalagi taluks.Sowing area covered in Kamalapur taluk was 19.19 percent, Jewargi with 10.85 percent and Yadrami with 9.65 percent.

The sowing of pulses was completed on 1,53,827 hectares (24 percent), oilseeds on 15,863 hectares (44 percent) , commercial crops on 48, 580 hectares (52 percent) and area covered under Cereals was 4 percent.

In pulses, red gram, the major crop of the region was sown on 1.07 lakh hectares (19 percent) against the targeted sowing area of 5.52 lakh hectares. While black gram was cultivated on around 14, 236 hectares (44 percent), green gram had been covered on 32,407 hectares (62 percent).