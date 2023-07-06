Kharif sowing picks up in Bidar district 

July 06, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Though sowing operations for the kharif season started on a slow pace in Bidar district during June due to a delay in monsoon rain, it has picked up this month with sowing completed on 2,47,996 hectares (60%) of land against the targeted area of 4,13,234 hectares in the district.

Of the five taluks, Basava Kalyan has covered the highest sowing area of 66,600 hectares (70.85%t) followed by Bhalki taluk with 60,206 hectares.

Aurad has achieved a sowing target of 50,486 hectares, Humnabad taluk has completed sowing on 37,254 hectares and Bidar taluk has 33,450 hectares covered as on July 5, as per the data provided by the Agriculture Department.

Due to the delay in monsoon rain, farmers have taken up sowing of black gram only on 4,300 hectares (28.67%) against the targeted area of 15,000 hectares fixed for the crop. Even green gram has been taken up only on 5,700 hectares (28%) against the total target of 20,000 hectares.

Red gram, the main crop of the region, has been taken up on 75,600 hectares (63.78%) against the targeted area of 1,18,534 hectares.

The rainfall recorded in the district for the last two days will further boost the sowing operations. The district received 40.60 mm rainfall on Tuesday and 10.53 mm rainfall on Wednesday.

Lakhangaon Hobli recorded the maximum rainfall of 135.80 mm on Tuesday and Kamalnagar received the maximum rainfall of 69.80 mm on Wednesday.

The taluk-wise rainfall is as follows: Chittaguppa 81.33 mm, Bhalki 38 mm, Bidar 35mm, Aurad 32mm, Basava Kalyan 24.90 mm and Humnabad 22.67 mm.