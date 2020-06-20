Kharif sowing completed on 1.26 lakh hectares

As the district received widespread rainfall in the last 15 days, farmers completed sowing on 1,26,290 hectares of land, recording 17% of the targeted 7,55,130 hectares for kharif season, till June 19.

According to the Department of Agriculture, farmers in Afzalpur taluk completed 58% of the sowing with 49,622 hectares against the targeted 85,930 hectares. Followed by Chincholi with 30,784 hectares (31%) against the targeted area of 99,767 hectares. In Afzalpur taluk, sowing completed on 27,000 hectares (27%) as against the targeted area of 99,850 hectares.

The timely monsoon showers in the district have enabled farmers to take up sowing operations, mainly of short duration crops. The farmers have completed sowing of a black gram on 11,590 hectares of area, recording 39% of the targeted 29,800 hectares. Sowing of green gram has covered 31,812 hectares (65%) against the target of 49,100 hectares in the district.

Of the total target of 7.55 hectares fixed by the department – 17,280 hectares of land was for cultivating cereals and millets, 6,12,250 hectares for sowing pulses, and 39,400 hectares for cultivation of oilseeds.

The district received 81 mm rainfall from June 1 to June 19. Sedam taluk received the highest rain of 104 mm, followed by 98 mm rainfall in Kamalapur taluk. The rainfall recorded in Kalagi taluk was 95 mm. Shahabad taluk recorded 90 mm rainfall. The rainfall recorded in Aland, Afzalpur, Chincholi, Chittapur, Kalaburagi, Jewargi was between 74mm to 90 mm. Yaddrami taluk recorded the lowest rainfall of 51 mm in the last fortnight.