Kharge writes to Vaishnaw seeking new trains from Kalaburagi and Bidar to Bengaluru to clear rush

May 25, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

All India Congress Committee president M. Mallikarjun Kharge has written to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw requesting him to introduce two new trains from Kalaburagi to Bengaluru and one train between Bidar and Bengaluru to clear additional rush of passengers.

Mr. Kharge has in a letter stated that at present five trains are operating from Kalaburagi to Bengaluru daily and also, a few trains operate on this route on weekly basis.

The Railway Department has reduced many coaches in the ongoing train services during the post-COVID-19 time and now, it is time to add those coaches since normality has been restored.

With the existing number of trains, passengers are facing extreme difficulties travelling between Bidar and Bengaluru and Kalaburagi and Bengaluru. The situation is far worse in unreserved coaches which are be jam-packed. More than 6,000 people travel from Kalaburagi to Bengaluru on a daily basis and passengers are facing difficulties in getting reserved tickets and are forced to travel in general coaches lying on the floor of the train coaches.

Mr. Kharge also said that the reserved quota for Kalaburagi and Bidar are far below the requirement. So, he has appealed to Mr. Vaishnaw to start two new trains from Kalaburagi to Bengaluru and one train between Bidar and Bengaluru immediately.

