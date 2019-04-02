Kharge was not the only one whoworked for Article 371(J): Jadhav

Taking exception to Congress Leader in the Lok Sabha M. Mallikarjun Kharge being projected as the only one who worked for getting Special Status accorded to Hyderabad Karnataka region under Article 371(J) of the Constitution, Umesh Jadhav, a Congress MLA from Chincholi who quit the party to contest against the former in Gulbarga Lok Sabha constituency on BJP ticket, said that the Constitutional amendment was a result of collective efforts of people in the region.

He was interacting with media representatives here on Monday. “Mr. Kharge is not the only person who worked for Article 371(J) of the Constitution. All parties and people have fought for it. Veteran leader Vaijnath Patil led the people’s movement for it. The BJP government in the State headed by B.S. Yeddyurappa made a resolution in favour of Special Status and sent it to Union government. It is because of all these consistent efforts that the region was accorded Special Status through Article 371(J),” he said.

Countering Mr. Kharge over his claims on development in the region, Mr. Jadhav said that the contribution of the veteran Congressman was nothing compared to his [Mr. Jadhav’s]contribution to the development of his Assembly constituency, Chincholi.

“All the major development projects such as ESIC Medical Hub and the Central University of Karnataka were implemented in the region as the BJP government in the State had contributed its share. It is improper to claim that only he [Mr. Kharge] was responsible for it,” he said.

N. Ravikumar, general secretary of the BJP State unit, took serious exception to the statement made by Congress president Rahul Gandhi against BJP State unit president B.S. Yeddyurappa.

“Rahul Gandhi’s allegations are based on a forged diary as concluded by the Income Tax Department. Since the Congress president has no issues to raise in his election campaign, he is making baseless allegations against BJP leaders. We will file a defamation case against him,” he said.