Kharge urges Centre to appeal against Supreme Court order on reservation

Accusing the BJP of trying to dilute reservation provided to the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and other backward classes, the former Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha M. Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday urged the Union government to immediately intervene and protect the interests of the socially and economically backward sections of the country.

“The Social Justice Minister and the Home Minister should come forward to bring suitable amendments to protect the reservation for SC/ST people. The Union government should appeal against the order of the two judge Bench of the Supreme Court that stated reservation is not a fundamental right,” Mr. Kharge told presspersons here.

His comments came in the light of the recent Supreme Court order on a petition pertaining to reservation in promotion in Uttarakhand. The court also said that the issue was a State subject. “Since this is a constitutional matter, it should be referred to a Constitution Bench. Two judges cannot decide on the matter,” he added.

Expressing “shock” over the judgment, the veteran Congress leader pointed out that Article 16 (4) and (4A) of the constitution was clear about reservation. “This judgment is misleading the country, and provisions of the Constitution should not be manipulated. The provisions are clear,” he said.

Alleging that these things happen whenever the BJP was in power, Mr. Kharge said that such judgments do not come without instigation of the government. “The recent judgment will have a nationwide ramification and will be implemented in Uttar Pradesh too. They are attempting to remove the rights of the SC/ST people. It is their stated objective. In this specific case, Uttarakhand advocates did not argue for reservation. They [the BJP] are going step by step to withdraw reservation in jobs and reservation in promotion. RSS leaders have also clearly spoken in the past against reservation,” he said, and added that the Congress would fight for the rights of SC/ST people both inside and outside Parliament.