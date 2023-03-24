Kharge urged to give ticket to worthy candidates

March 24, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - KALABURAGI

A group of Congress leaders, comprising both right and left communities among the Scheduled Castes, has appealed to the party high command to conduct a survey to gauge the prospects of winning the elections of aspirants, while selecting candidates for Kalaburagi Rural Assembly constituency.

Seven leaders, Baburao Chavan, Babu Honna Nayak, Kanniram Rathod, Ravindra Chavan and Bharat Chavan (all from the Lambani community) and Vinod K.B. Shanappa (Madiga), Thippanna Wodeyar (Bhovi), who all filed applications for contesting in Kalaburagi Rural on party ticket, met Congress leader and AICC president M. Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi on March 19 and requested him to give ticket to a worthy candidate.

Addressing presspersons in Kalaburagi on Friday, all the leaders urged Mr. Kharge to finalise candidates who will work for the development of the constituency. Mr. Chavan, without mentioning Revu Naik Belamgi’s name, said that the party should give ticket to an educated candidate, instead of considering an uneducated candidate.

“Let the party finalise anyone among the seven leaders; we will work to ensure the victory of the candidate,” Mr. Baburao Chavan said.