ADVERTISEMENT

Kharge to lay foundation stone for Congress office

March 23, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

District Congress Committee president Basareddy Malipatil Anapur has said that All India Congress Committee president M. Mallikarjun Kharge will lay foundation stone for a block Congress committee office at Saidapur on Saturday.

He was addressing a press conference in Yadgir on Thursday.

The DCC has drawn up plans to felicitate Mr. Kharge during the event as he is making his maiden visit to the district after becoming the chief to the party at the national level, Mr. Anapur said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah, AICC secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala and others will take part in the programme.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US