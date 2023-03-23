HamberMenu
Kharge to lay foundation stone for Congress office

March 23, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

District Congress Committee president Basareddy Malipatil Anapur has said that All India Congress Committee president M. Mallikarjun Kharge will lay foundation stone for a block Congress committee office at Saidapur on Saturday.

He was addressing a press conference in Yadgir on Thursday.

The DCC has drawn up plans to felicitate Mr. Kharge during the event as he is making his maiden visit to the district after becoming the chief to the party at the national level, Mr. Anapur said.

He said that Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah, AICC secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala and others will take part in the programme.

