Kharge taunts Krishna

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday taunted former Chief Minister and BJP leader S.M. Krishna by wishing him “good luck” for his “minor role” in the collapse of the Congress -JD(S) coalition government headed by H.D. Kumaraswamy six months ago.

On Tuesday, Mr. Krishna admitted that he had played a “minor role” in the collapse of the Kumaraswamy government and exuded confidence that the saffron party would win most of the seats in the bypolls. Mr. Kharge, who served as Cabinet Minister in the Krishna government during 1999-2004, said he was unaware of Operation Lotus but the stability of the BJP government would be known on December 9, the bypoll results day.

He hit back at presspersons on the possibilities of a Dalit leader becoming the Chief Minister after December 9. “Why are you always calling me a Dalit leader? Is there any reservation to become a CM? I have been in the Congress for the past 55 years.”

Dec 4, 2019

